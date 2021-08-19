'There's No Holiday From History': America's Approach To Afghan Refugees

President Biden is aiming to present a more compassionate stance on immigration after four years of anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric from the Trump administration.

But as thousands of Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S, conservative pundits are already spreading fear-mongering about unvetted groups arriving.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about who the U.S. is going to be in this moment as the country welcomes refugees fleeing the Taliban.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

