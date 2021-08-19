© 2021 WKSU
'There's No Holiday From History': America's Approach To Afghan Refugees

Published August 19, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
Afghan refugees, who fled Afghanistan in 1996, hold US flag as they attend a rally in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, on Aug. 19, 2021. (Vyachslav Oseledko/AFP/Getty Images)
President Biden is aiming to present a more compassionate stance on immigration after four years of anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric from the Trump administration.

But as thousands of Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S, conservative pundits are already spreading fear-mongering about unvetted groups arriving.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about who the U.S. is going to be in this moment as the country welcomes refugees fleeing the Taliban.

