CDC Director Rochelle Walensky On Boosters And Breakthroughs

WAMU 88.5
Published August 19, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky answers is seen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans receive booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The change in guidance came after three studies appeared to show the vaccines’ efficacy wanes over time.

Boosters are recommended for adults eight months after their second dose, beginning the week of Sept. 20.   

The push comes as the country is battling a wave of infections from the Delta variant. According to The New York Times, new cases are emerging at their highest rates since the winter peaks

What does all this mean for the vaccinated? And can boosters clamp down on the latest Covid wave? We put those questions and more to C.D.C. Director Rochelle Walensky.

 

