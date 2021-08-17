Dr. Paul Farmer Weighs In On Haiti's Earthquake Recovery

Heavy rains from tropical depression Grace are the latest impediment to ongoing rescue efforts in Haiti, following Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

The official death count from the quake is now close to 1,400 with up to 7,000 injured and 27,000 homes destroyed. Many Haitians are still missing.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the situation with Dr. Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, a non-for-profit that has worked in Haiti since the 1980s creating partnerships with local health organizations. The group has more than 2,500 community healthcare workers in Haiti.

