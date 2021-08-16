7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haiti's Southern Coast, Kills More Than 1,200

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s southern coast Saturday morning, leveling buildings and killing more than 1,200 people.

Many more are wounded, overwhelming the impoverished island nation’s hospital system. And an unknown number of people are missing and trapped under the rubble.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien about the situation on the ground in Haiti.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

