The Scene On The Ground In Kabul Is A Familiar One For Afghanistan

Now for U.S. officials, the mission in Afghanistan is to evacuate Americans and Afghans who have been working with the U.S. troops, as we've been reporting, have been arriving in the last couple of days. It's not clear right now how many are on the ground. U.S. military officials have said that airlifts out of Kabul would be able to evacuate thousands a day. And that mission - there is some concern and question about it. We're joined now by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hi there, Greg.

CORNISH: So you just heard Jane Ferguson saying that for the people of Kabul, they're surrounded, essentially. There is nowhere to go. What can you tell us about the U.S. plans for evacuation of U.S. personnel?

MYRE: Well, it's been changing by the moment. The first we heard of it was from the Pentagon on Thursday. But the numbers and the figures keep changing. President Biden just yesterday added an additional 1,000 forces going in. So this would bring the total to 5,000. There was 1,000 that were already there and another 4,000 on the way in. They're supposed to get there this weekend. The larger question may be, how many planes will they have to get the many people out who want to get out? But as we speak, American troops are pouring into Kabul to help with this airlift.

CORNISH: Give us more sense of the status quo in terms of the embassy. What number of people may be left there? What kind of presence is the U.S. - had the U.S. intended on leaving in Afghanistan?

MYRE: Right. Until a few days ago, there was supposed to be a sizable embassy presence there. It was going to continue to support the Afghan government. And the U.S. was planning to keep about 650 troops in Kabul to protect both the embassy and the airport. And they're just separated by a few miles in the city. But that has changed so quickly. On Thursday, it was announced that the embassy would be reduced to a core staff. On Friday, NPR obtained a memo about preparations at the embassy, which called for destroying documents and desktops. We've had reports of smoke rising out of the embassy and at other embassies around Kabul today. So there's been no formal announcement, but it's hard to imagine that the embassy is even going to be kept open. And it's just a matter of getting everybody out as quickly as possible.

CORNISH: We heard from reporters earlier in the program about the massive Taliban - the Taliban soldiers amassing on the borders of Kabul who allegedly have orders not to use force. Jane Ferguson of PBS NewsHour just said, you know, there is some question in wondering about whether the foot soldiers will follow the orders not to do that. So talk to us about risk at this point.

MYRE: Well, clearly, a lot of risk. It's not clear how many troops or planes are at the Kabul airport to conduct this airlift. And it's right on the northern edge of the city. It's very much part of the city. It's not separated from it. Now, having said that, the Taliban want - they want the Americans to leave. So they are likely to let the airlift proceed. This really serves their interest to have the U.S. and its allies depart without a fight. So we have heard the reports of a lot of panic in Kabul, but we're not hearing any effort or reports that the Taliban are trying to prevent events from playing out at the airport.

CORNISH: We're going to talk a little more in a moment about what life under Taliban could be like in this next phase. But can you just talk about what we're hearing out of the Pentagon? How, if at all, are they talking about this? Is this the Vietnam scenario they did not want?

MYRE: Well, let's hold off on making that analogy just yet. But it is going to be an urgent effort. There were reports of 4,000 people at the U.S. embassy. Most of those are Afghans. And they're trying to get people out as quickly as possible, as well as the Afghans who've worked with the Americans.

