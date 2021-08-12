Mark's Almanac for August 12, 2021

It was on this date in 1930 that Clarence Birdseye introduced us to a new way to eat. He figured out how to freeze meat and produce quickly to stop the products from getting mushy. And it was on this date in 1972 that the Broadway hit, Oh! Calcutta! ended its run after 1,316 performances. The play consisted of sketches consisting of sex-related topics and featured total nudity by the actors.