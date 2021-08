With schools starting across the country, parents are facing tough choices.

Many school districts are going against their governors’ orders and requiring masks. And children under 12 still aren’t approved for the vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dr. Peter Hotez with the Baylor College of Medicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.