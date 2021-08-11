Former Treasury Secretary On Consumer Prices, Inflation, U.S. Role In Global Pandemic Efforts

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Larry Summers, who was Treasury Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, director of the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama. He’s now president emeritus of Harvard University.

Summers discusses the risks of inflation and how government spending on infrastructure will strengthen the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.