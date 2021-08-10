London's Tower Bridge Was Raised But Then It Wouldn't Go Back Down

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Tower Bridge in London is a century-old drawbridge that opens to let tall ships pass through. Yesterday, it opened and then did not close. Owing to a technical failure, it was stuck that way for a few hours, closed to cars and pedestrians trying to cross the River Thames in central London. A nurse on her way to work tweeted slight pause to my walk, but it was cool to see the bridge open for the first time in my life.