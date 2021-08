The Taliban seized the city of Taleqan in northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, the fifth major city to fall to the militant group since the U.S. began withdrawing military forces from the country in May.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Susannah George, Afghanistan bureau chief for the Washington Post, about the Taliban’s advancements.

