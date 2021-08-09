Sen. Chris Coons On Infrastructure, Donald Trump, And Bipartisanship

The more famous parts of Washington D.C. can often feel a little quiet in August with lawmakers leaving town.

But not this year.

The Senate voted this weekend to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. That sets it up to be passed sometime later this week.

Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation. One of those burning the midnight oil was Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

What’s in the bill? And what are the next steps for it to pass?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5