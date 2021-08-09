Morning Headlines: Akron Mayor’s Address Moved to Civic; Man to Face 'Inducing Panic' Count in Movie Theater Incident

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 9:

Akron Mayor’s address moved to Civic

Man to face 'inducing panic' count in movie theater incident

Search halted for missing teenage swimmer in Lake Erie

Cincinnati judge orders man get vaccinated as part of probation

Lynyrd Skynyrd pulls out of HOF concert due to COVID diagnosis

Cleveland bests Tigers in 7-5 win

Browns’ Mayfield downplays contract extension talks

Akron Mayor’s address moved to Civic

(WKSU) -- There’s been a change of locations for tonight’s state of the city in Akron. Mayor Dan Horrigan had intended to deliver the annual address at 6 p.m. at Lock 3. City spokeswoman Ellen Lander Nischt says they’re now bringing the speech indoors to the Akron Civic Theater, next to Lock 3, due to weather-related safety reasons. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90’s. The city will follow CDC guidelines in requiring masks for all those attending, regardless of vaccination status, except when they are eating. WKSU will broadcast the Mayor’s state of the city address this evening at 8 PM.

Man to face 'inducing panic' count in movie theater incident

(AP) -- Authorities say a man will face a charge of causing a panic after his actions prompted a panicked rush out of an Ohio mall movie theater over the weekend. Columbus police say the man walked into the Easton Town Center movie theater just before nine o’clock Saturday night — just before the end of the movie “Suicide Squad” — and began screaming obscenities. He’s then accused of reaching into a bag, sending everyone else racing for the exits and leaving some with minor injuries.

Search halted for missing teenage swimmer in Lake Erie

(AP) -- Authorities in Lake County say they’ve pulled divers off the search for a missing 15-year-old boy who vanished while swimming in Lake Erie. The Lake County sheriff’s office said the teen was swimming with friends at Headlands Beach State Park Friday afternoon when he went underwater near the break wall. Sheriff Frank Leonbruno says the marine patrol will continue the search but the dive team “has covered the area as best as possible and will not be out again.” The sheriff extended his prayers for the 15-year-old and his family.

Cincinnati judge orders man get vaccinated as part of probation

(AP) -- A Cincinnati judge has ordered a man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge to show proof he's been vaccinated as a condition of his probation. A transcript of the hearing shows Common Pleas Judge Christopher Wagner told 21-year-old Brandon Rutherford he needed to provide proof of vaccination to his probation officer within two months. Rutherford pleaded guilty to fentanyl possession in June. Wagner issued a statement Friday saying fentanyl is deadlier than vaccines and COVID-19. Defense attorney Carl Lewis tells WCPO-TV that if the judge believes he has the authority to issue such an order, “we'll have a legal issue to address.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd pulls out of HOF concert due to COVID diagnosis

(AP) -- Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley. According to a band statement, Medlocke is resting and responding to treatment. The band also suspended shows in Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama.

Cleveland bests Tigers in 7-5 win

(AP) -- Cleveland defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-5. Bradley Zimmer's two-run homer off Erasmo Ramírez broke a seventh-inning tie. Bryan Shaw pitched the seventh for the win and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his second save of the series and 16th of the season.

Browns’ Mayfield downplays contract extension talks

(AP) -- Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield is eligible for a contract extension, but he says it’s not on his mind. Mayfield says he's only focused on winning this season. Nearly 30,000 fans came out to watch Mayfield and the Browns practice yesterday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mayfield's agents have not yet spoken to the Browns about a long-term commitment for Mayfield, who led the Browns to the playoffs last season.

