Fox News' Tucker Carlson Broadcasts From Hungary, Praises Leader's Crackdown On Immigration

Fox News host Tucker Carlson traveled to Hungary last week and praised its government’s hardline stance on immigration.

Carlson suggested that the U.S. should adopt such policies, even as Hungary’s prime minister is sharply criticized for curtailing civil liberties and fostering corruption.

For more on what Carlson’s comments mean about the state of American right-wing politics, host Robin Young is joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

