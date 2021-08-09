© 2021 WKSU
Author Breaks Down Key Findings From Landmark IPCC Report On Climate Change

Published August 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
In this June 1, 2017 file photo, protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord. (Susan Walsh/AP)
A major report out Monday from scientists around the world spells out what many already suspected about climate change: The world is warming at an accelerated pace and human behavior is the driving factor.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last released a report like this in 2013.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Amanda Maycock, director of the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Leeds and a lead author of the IPCC report.

