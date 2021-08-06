Ohio Attorney General Rejects Petition For Backers Of Marijuana Legalization Effort

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposed statute that would have put a marijuana legalization bill in front of the state legislature.

Yost said the summary of the statute is not a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law. The letter Yost sent to the group behind the bill says there are seven defects in the submitted summary. He said the petition does not seek to enact a single law but instead add an entire chapter to the Ohio Revised Code. Now it’s up to the group to fix the problems and resubmit the proposal if they want to keep moving legalization forward.

