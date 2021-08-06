© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Attorney General Rejects Petition For Backers Of Marijuana Legalization Effort

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT
marijuana at a Denver, Colorado store
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Marijuana at a Denver, Colorado store.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposed statute that would have put a marijuana legalization bill in front of the state legislature.

Yost said the summary of the statute is not a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law. The letter Yost sent to the group behind the bill says there are seven defects in the submitted summary. He said the petition does not seek to enact a single law but instead add an entire chapter to the Ohio Revised Code. Now it’s up to the group to fix the problems and resubmit the proposal if they want to keep moving legalization forward.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
