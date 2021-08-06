Equal Districts Coalition Holding Events Tomorrow in Akron and Cleveland as Redistricting Begins

As the redistricting process gets underway in Ohio this week, the Equal Districts coalition will be holding two town halls in Northeast Ohio to explain the process and let people know how to get involved.

On Saturday, August 7th, there will be an event at 10 a.m. at the Mayfield Library, and then a second town hall at 2 p.m. at the downtown branch of the Akron library.

In a statement, the coalition says the state's congressional maps have been drawn "so [politicians] can’t lose, allowing them to ignore the needs of our communities."

The Equal Districts Coalition includes the Ohio State Conference of the NAACP, OAPSE/AFSCME, Ohio Women's Public Policy Network, AFSCME Council 8, Red Wine & Blue, Ohio Organizing Collaborative, the Ohio Environmental Council, Innovation Ohio, the Ohio Student Association, ProgressOhio, All On the Line-Ohio, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, Ohio Council of Churches, Unitarian Universalist Justice Ohio (UUJO), NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, URGE – Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, LEAD Ohio, the Ohio Women’s Alliance, the Ohio Federation of Teachers, Ohio Education Association, CAIR-Ohio, Campus Vote Project, For Our Future Ohio, Ohio Unity Coalition, Equality Ohio, The Freedom Bloc, All In For Ohio, and more.

