Morning Headlines: COVID Cases, Vaccinations Increase; Olmstead Falls Native Katie Nageotte Wins Gold

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 5:

COVID cases and vaccinations increase

KSU, UA to require masks indoors

Masks recommended in Cuyahoga County

Probe into police hospital shooting referred to prosecutor

Murphy falls short in 800m final, Nageotte competes for pole vault medal

COVID cases and vaccinations increase

(WKSU) – Wednesday saw another sharp rise in COVID cases in Ohio, with nearly 2,200 reported. That’s the highest number since mid-April and 10 times the number seen just over a month ago. Meanwhile, nearly 12,000 vaccines were started on Wednesday, the most in one day since June 4. Ohio has just over 46% of its total population fully vaccinated.

KSU, UA to require masks indoors

(WKSU) -- Business owners and institutions are reassessing safety policies as the delta variant spreads. Kent State University and the University of Akron are requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The University of Akron is also requiring unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff to submit to weekly COVID testing. McDonald’s says patrons are required to wear masks in areas of substantial and high transmission. That includes most of Northeast Ohio.

Olmstead Falls native Nageotte wins gold, UA's Murphy falls short

(WKSU) -- Olmstead Falls native Katie Nageotte has won the gold medal in the women’s pole vault final. She cleared 4.90m. Meanwhile, University of Akron track star Clayton Murphy finished last in the 800m final on Wednesday. He was the lone American in the nine-man field. Murphy won a bronze medal in the event at the Rio games.

Masks recommended in Cuyahoga County

(WCPN) -- Cuyahoga County health officials are recommending residents return to wearing masks in indoor spaces – even if they are vaccinated. Health officials say the county is seeing 61 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 39.5 just a week ago. Health Commissioner Terry Allan says the new mask guidance also applies to schools, particularly in buildings where there are many students under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is requiring residents and employees to wear masks in all county buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Probe into police hospital shooting referred to prosecutor

(AP) — The Ohio Attorney General announced a state investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man in an Ohio emergency room is being referred to the county prosecutor. Footage of the April incident shows a routine police pat-down of Miles Jackson in a Columbus area emergency room erupt within minutes into a fatal police shooting after the 27-year-old apparently fired a gun he had concealed in his possession. Attorney General Dave Yost says the state has completed its probe and submitted its findings to the Franklin County prosecutor, who will determine whether to file charges against the officers involved.

