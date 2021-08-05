Colorado Mudslide Closes Major Interstate Highway

A major interstate highway is closed after mudslides washed out a portion of I-70 west of Denver.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pointed to “burn scars” from wildfires as part of the reason why the land was susceptible to landslides after recent flooding.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lesli Wood, professor of geology at the Colorado School of Mines.

