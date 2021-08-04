New Report Reveals Governor Cuomo Sexually Harassed 11 Women

A 165-page report issued Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James follows an investigation into allegations from 11 women that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed them.

Now a large chorus of Democrats, including President Biden, are calling for Cuomo to resign.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with New York state Sen. Jessica Ramos about the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

