New Jersey Parents Add Identical Triplets To Their Family

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. They say all good things come in threes. And that was especially true for New Jersey parents who gave birth to identical triplets, which is incredibly rare. Medical experts say the odds of having identical triplets are about 1 in 200 million. Pregnancy is also very risky. But thankfully, babies Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia - great names, by the way - were delivered safely and are currently at home with their two older sisters.