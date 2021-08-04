Morning Headlines: Shontel Brown Wins 11th District Democratic Primary; More Counties See ‘Substantial’ COVID Spread

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 4:

Shontel Brown wins 11th Congressional District Democratic primary

(WCPN) —Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown won the 11th District Congressional Democratic primary to fill the seat vacated by Marcia Fudge. Unofficial results showed Brown earned just over 50% of the vote, while the other frontrunner, Nina Turner, had about 44%. The two women's candidacies galvanized progressive and establishment wings of the national Democratic Party. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned over the weekend for Turner. And Brown spent the final weekend campaigning with South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement was credited with boosting Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2020. The election was marked by low voter turnout. In Cuyahoga County, around 17% of registered voters cast ballots, and just 10% voted in Summit County. Businesswoman Laverne Gore won the Republican nomination, however, the district is solidly blue so Brown is expected to win easily in November.

More Ohio counties see ‘substantial’ COVID spread

(WKSU) -- Most of Northeast Ohio is now orange on the CDC’s map of coronavirus transmission rates, meaning there is ‘substantial’ spread of the virus and a recommendation that everyone wear masks in indoor public places. That includes Summit, which was added yesterday. Only Tuscarawas, Ashtabula, Lake, and Holmes counties remain yellow, or ‘moderate.’ Ohio reported nearly 1,800 new cases Tuesday, the highest daily total since April. The Ohio Hospital Association says its network of 245 medical centers and 15 health systems should require vaccinations for employees. Cleveland Clinic and University hospitals recommend the shots, but do not mandate them.

Trump-backed Carey wins 15th Congressional District race

(AP) — Mike Carey, a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist, topped Republicans in central Ohio’s 15th District Congressional election. Carey race-tested the former president’s status as GOP kingmaker, particularly after his preferred candidate lost a Texas special election last week. Eleven Republicans were vying for the vacant seat formerly held by Republican Steve Stivers. He left Congress in May to head up the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The district has leaned Republican for decades.

Relatives of Dayton shooting victims sue gun magazine maker

(AP) — Relatives of four people killed when a gunman opened fire in Dayton two years ago have sued the maker of a high-capacity magazine used by the shooter. The lawsuit against Nevada-based Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc. alleges negligence, negligent entrustment, and public nuisance by the company. The lawsuit filed in Nevada on Sunday says high-capacity magazines have only one purpose: to kill multiple people as quickly as possible. The lawsuit says the company lacks safeguards or protocols to screen out potentially dangerous purchasers of the magazine.

Arrest made in death of football standout

(Beacon Journal) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of an area high school football standout. The Beacon Journal reports police arrested Bryce Parmer, 19, of Akron when he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He’s accused of shooting Kyree Young, 18, in the Chapel Hill neighborhood last week. Parmer’s attorney tells the Beacon that his client fired in self-defense during a robbery by Young. Young played football at three area high schools and drew interest from college recruiters.

Infrastructure deal includes $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup

(WKSU) -- The trillion-dollar infrastructure deal worked out between the Biden administration and a group of U.S. Senators includes $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup. The funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would be released over five years, starting next year. The legislation also sets aside $451 million for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for contracts and projects to restore Great Lakes, marine or coastal ecosystem habitats, or for projects to protect coastal communities from flooding or coastal storms. On Tuesday, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said that about $11.5 billion of the bill’s $110 billion in new spending for roads and bridges over the next five years would go to Ohio.

Akron’s Main Street Corridor nears completion

(WKSU) -- The city of Akron is nearing the end of its $45 million downtown Main Street Corridor Project. The city says two-way traffic has reopened from Perkins Street to Cedar Street — including the intersection of Main and Market — which was closed in January under Phase 2 of the project. Crews will continue to work on Market St. over the coming weeks to finish the $14 million phase of the project that includes street and sidewalk repairs, on-street parking, dedicated bike lanes, lots of green space, and a roundabout at Main and Mill Streets, featuring a sculpture of a rubber worker positioned in the center.

