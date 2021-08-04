© 2021 WKSU
Biden's Meets With Cuban-American Leaders In D.C. To Focus On The Community's Needs

Published August 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT

The Biden administration announced Friday they are imposing new sanctions against Cuba’s National Revolutionary Police and two of its top officials.

The announcement comes as President Biden met with Cuban-Americans and members of Congress at the White House to focus on the needs of the Cuban people.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Alian Collazo, executive director of the Cuban Freedom March.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

