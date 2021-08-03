Protecting The 'Infrastructure Of Our Democracy': Beto O'Rourke Marches For Voting Rights

More than 100 state lawmakers from across the country are in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to rally for federal legislation to protect voting rights.

They are there alongside their Democratic counterparts from Texas, who fled a Republican-led special session pushing new restrictions on voting in the state fueled by false claims of rampant voter fraud in the election.

The demonstration at the U.S. Capitol follows a 27-mile “March For Democracy” that ended over the weekend at the Texas Capitol. Among those who participated was former Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

He speaks with Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson about what’s at stake.

