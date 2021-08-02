Stow-Glen Retirement Community Announces Closure

A Stow retirement facility has announced it will close this fall due to financial constraints. Residents have just a few months to find a place to live.

Stow-Glen Retirement Village is closing its doors October 26 at a time when the pandemic has put a strain on nursing homes.

The state long-term ombudsman estimates Stow-Glen has around 150 residents.

Matthew Reed is with Direction Home Akron Canton, a nonprofit advocacy group that includes the region’s ombudsman for long-term care facilities.

He said his office has been on site to make sure residents know their rights.

“So, making sure people have the right choice to go where they would like to go. And then support to get there. Making sure that the facility is helping them pack their belongings and helping to move, things like that.”

A recent industry poll found only one quarter of nursing homes were confident they'd make it through the next year.

Reed said the pandemic has left facilities across the state struggling to find staffing.

“There was a shortage of workers to provide these services, both in a nursing facility and the community, pre-pandemic. And COVID has made that shortage worse. There’s just not enough workers to fill the jobs in this direct care workforce field.”

Stow-Glen has not responded to our request for comment.

