Morning Headlines: CEO, Speaker Worked Closely to Pass Tainted Energy Bill; Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 2:

CEO, Speaker worked closely to pass tainted energy bill

(AP) -- Federal authorities and now the company itself say former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder worked closely together to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two failing nuclear plants and provide the company's three Ohio electric companies with annual rate guarantees. Details about the plan they crafted together were made public last week in a document related to a deferred prosecution agreement signed by the Akron-based company's current CEO and president. Jones, who has not been charged criminally, and Householder, who faces trial on a federal racketeering charge, have both vehemently denied wrongdoing.

Federal eviction moratorium ends

(AP) -- A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year came to an end on Saturday. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. The state of Ohio never enacted its own eviction moratorium and has been following the federal moratorium. Marcus Roth is the development director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio. He says that at the state's county and city level, some courts have taken the moratorium seriously, essentially following the letter of the order, while others have ignored it.

Lawmakers pursue permanent COVID-19 victim remembrances

(AP) -- A memorial grove to COVID-19 victims planted in Chillicothe earlier this year represents how governors and lawmakers from other states are pursuing similar permanent remembrances. One widow says, whether large or small, such memorials to victims of the coronavirus could help heal wounds for survivors robbed of funerals and other comforting death rituals. Such memorials would outlast the ephemeral tributes of flags, candles, and artwork springing up across the country. The organization Marked by COVID plans to push Congress later this year to back a national memorial. The group's co-founder says the idea is unifying at a time of deep division.

Akron trash trucks give boost to city’s electric grid, monitor power issues

(Crain’s Cleveland Business) -- Akron’s trash trucks are giving a boost to the city’s electric grid. Crain’s Cleveland Business reports the city and the University of Akron are participating in a test to monitor power leakages and faults across the city. They’re working with a Columbus-based company, installing special sensors on top of the cabs of garbage trucks to scan a small band of radio frequencies for signs of problems. Crain’s reports the goal is to be able to monitor the grid on an ongoing basis, allowing Akron to market more reliable power to businesses.

Cold front sparks waterspouts on Lake Erie

(Cleveland.com) -- There was some rough weather yesterday out on Lake Erie. Cleveland.com reports several waterspouts were spotted off Cedar Point, north of where the Rocky River enters Lake Erie, and near Burke Lakefront Airport. The National Weather Service says a cold front moving through the region yesterday is likely to blame.

Akron alum Clayton Murphy proceeds to finals at Olympics

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- Former University of Akron track star Clayton Murphy has made it to the finals of the men’s 800-meters at the Tokyo Olympics. Murphy finished second in yesterday’s semifinal heat. The finals in the race are Wednesday night. Murphy won a bronze medal in the same event in the 2016 games in Rio.

Cleveland falls to White Sox, lose two of three

(AP, WKSU) -- Cleveland wrapped up its series with the White Sox in Chicago with a 2-1 loss. The Sox took two-of-three and have extended their lead in the AL Central to nine games. Next up for the team is a four-game series at Toronto. First pitch is just after 3 o’clock this afternoon.

