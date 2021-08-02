Florida Is Now The Epicenter Of The Pandemic In The U.S.

On Sunday, Florida broke a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than 10,000 people. The latest surge underscores the risk of the contagious Delta variant, which last week prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise its guidance on masking.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Jeffrey Shaman, professor at Columbia University.

