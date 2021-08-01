© 2021 WKSU
Sunday Puzzle: Human Body Parts

By Will Shortz
Published August 1, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence conceals part of the human body in consecutive letters. Every answer has at least five letters.

Ex. Read the article --> HEART
1. Hang it higher.
2. They elided their G's.
3. Can the sopranos trill?
4. Helen drank lemonade.
5. When I got to Iowa, I stopped.
6. No tax is put on guest rooms
7. Those are the buttons I lost.
8. Move the benches to the rear.
9. Throw the gum out here.
10. We need a new fiscal policy.
11. Labor shifted from humans to machines.
12. Therefore armies went to war.

Last week's challenge: It comes from the puzzlemaker and editor Peter Gordon. Think of the word for a competitor in a particular Olympic sport. It's a compound word with a hyphen in the middle. Remove the hyphen. What remains are two words from a different Olympic sport. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Shot-putter — Shot, Putter

Winner: Jo Ann Hauger of Longmont, Colo.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Think of a common Britishism — a word that the British use that's not common in the U.S. Write it in all capital letters. Turn it upside-down (that is, rotate it 180 degrees). The result is a famous hero of books and movies. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Weekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
