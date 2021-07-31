Fresh Air Weekend: Dr. Leana Wen On COVID-19; Jad Abumrad

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How Jad Abumrad, 'Radiolab' Creator And Co-Host, Got Hooked On Storytelling: Abumrad set out to compose film scores, but instead turned his focus to journalism. He has a new podcast miniseries called The Vanishing of Harry Pace.

One Woman Takes A 'Wayward' Approach To Menopause In This Smart New Novel: Messy and floundering in late midlife, Dana Spiotta's heroine is roiling — along with the rest of the country — amid the 2016 election and the rise of the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements.

Think Of Your COVID-19 Vaccine Like A Very Good Raincoat, Says Dr. Leana Wen: It protects from drizzles and thunderstorms but not a hurricane. In other words, if you are exposed again and again to infected people, there's some risk you could get sick.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

How Jad Abumrad, 'Radiolab' Creator And Co-Host, Got Hooked On Storytelling

One Woman Takes A 'Wayward' Approach To Menopause In This Smart New Novel

Think Of Your COVID-19 Vaccine Like A Very Good Raincoat, Says Dr. Leana Wen

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.