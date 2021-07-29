Where The House Hearing Into The Insurrection Goes From Here

It wasn’t without controversy, but the House managed to put together a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

This week, Capitol police officers who were present for the insurrection testified before the committee, detailing their experiences on the day.Members of the commission signalled that they would begin issuing subpoenas for other witnesses soon.

Aside from the committee’s investigation, the criminal investigations into finding the identities of those who were responsible for breaking into the Capitol are still underway.

Where do these hearings and these investigations go from here?

