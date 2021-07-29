© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where The House Hearing Into The Insurrection Goes From Here

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published July 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.
U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.

It wasn’t without controversy, but the House managed to put together a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

This week, Capitol police officers who were present for the insurrection testified before the committee, detailing their experiences on the day.Members of the commission signalled that they would begin issuing subpoenas for other witnesses soon.

Aside from the committee’s investigation, the criminal investigations into finding the identities of those who were responsible for breaking into the Capitol are still underway.

Where do these hearings and these investigations go from here?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Rupert Allman