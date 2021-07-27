The Epidemic Inside The Pandemic

The U.S. is in the midst of two public health crises.

As the pandemic rages,opioid overdose deaths in 2020 rose 29 percent compared to 2019. The 93,000 deaths are attributed to isolation, disruption of addiction services, and other consequences of the pandemic.

At the same time, a $26 billion settlement between states and some of the biggest manufacturers in the opioid industry is being finalized, but not everyone is on board.

We talk about how we got to where we are and the details of the biggest settlement since the tobacco agreement in 1998.

