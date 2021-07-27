Have The Olympic Games Run Their Course?

The Olympic games are underway, but the road to Tokyo has been anything but smooth.

Just days before the opening ceremony, both its creative director and musical composer were fired.

Fans were in an uproar earlier this month after Team USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from competing after a positive marijuana test.

Several other athletes have also tested positive, but this time for Covid-19. The games were postponed from last summer because of the pandemic.

The chaos of this year’s games has some asking if the Olympics has run its course.

