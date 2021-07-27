© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting Continues In Ethiopia Between Federal Troops, Tigray Forces

Published July 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT

For months, the Ethiopian government has been at war with forces in its northern Tigray region. The ongoing conflict has killed thousands of people and left around 2 million people displaced

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke with NPR’s international correspondent Eyder Peralta about the ongoing conflict in the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories