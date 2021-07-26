Morning Headlines: Ohio Reports Highest Sunday COVID-19 Numbers Since May; Governors Pin Hopes on Full Vaccine Approval as Cases Climb

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 26:

Ohio reports highest Sunday COVID-19 numbers since May

(Cleveland.com) — Ohio reported nearly 500 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday. That's the highest number for a Sunday since May. The state's seven-day average sits at 714 cases, also the highest it's been since May. The number of Ohioans getting the coronavirus vaccine shot up. Cleveland.com reports more than 58,000 people got their first dose in the last week. That’s up more than 20,000 from each of the last two weeks.

Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb

(AP) — As U.S. regulators weigh giving the final stamp of approval for certain COVID-19 vaccines, governors in states hard hit by the pandemic hope the move will help persuade the many holdouts in their states to finally get the shot. All three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. were authorized for emergency use. Gov. Mike DeWine and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have appealed in recent days for full approval as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states. They say the move would help combat vaccine resistance and could also clear the way for more businesses to require their employees to be inoculated.

Portage Co. Sherriff Slams Cleveland’s move to The Guardians

(WKSU) — Some are taking issue with the Cleveland baseball team’s announcement that it would change its name from The Indians to The Guardians at the conclusion of this season, including elected officials. Over the weekend, Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski issued an official statement on the sheriff's office letterhead condemning the move. Zuchowski claims he is “speaking for the silent majority” in condemning the name change, claiming the team is catering to a small group of individuals. The name change has seen mixed reviews, with many applauding the move. For decades Native American groups and others have called for the team to change its name.

Trump's influence tested in race for open Ohio US House seat

(AP) — The crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio is testing the ongoing political sway of former President Donald Trump. He has backed a longtime coal lobbyist over the picks of the seat’s former occupant, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, and a group advancing pro-Trump female candidates. Trump touts candidate Mike Carey as the best choice to succeed former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Stivers has endorsed first-term state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a former deputy sheriff and security services company executive. The special election primary is Aug. 3.

Nina Turner and Shontel Brown locked in fundraising battle as special election nears

(Cleveland.com) — Money is pouring into the Democratic primary race for Ohio's 11th Congressional District special election. Cleveland.com reports state Sen. Nina Turner has raised $6 million while her opponent, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has brought in around $2 million. That duo has significantly out-fundraised the 11 other Democrats vying to take former Rep. Marcia Fudge's seat. Cleveland.com reports both Turner and Brown have seen a lot of money coming in from outside of Ohio. Turner is backed by the party’s progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Brown has the support of establishment Democrats, including Hilary Clinton and Majority Whip James Clyburn. The primary’s special election is August 3rd.

DeWine could release guidance on masking in schools as soon as this week

(WKYC) — Gov. Mike DeWine could have guidance on potential mask requirements in Ohio's schools as soon as today. WKYC reports that DeWine has not clarified whether or not he's in favor of students wearing masks in schools, but said there would probably be new guidance as soon as this week. Last week, Columbus City Schools announced it will require students and staff to wear masks. Last month, Parma City School District announced it would lift its mask mandate for the coming school year.

Soap Box Derby draws hundreds in Akron

(Beacon Journal) — More than 260 young people from states across the country competed over the weekend at the 83rd All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron. Winners across classes include kids from Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky, Washington, New York, and Maryland. In 2020, the Derby was canceled for just the second time since World War II due to the pandemic. The Beacon Journal reports each winner took home $3,000 in scholarship money and bragging rights.

