Foreign Professionals Face Job Barriers In U.S.

Published July 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

When skilled professionals arrive in the U.S. as immigrants, refugees, or asylum seekers, many of them face barriers to re-entering their field of expertise.

It’s a story of countless personal challenges, but it also has consequences for entire state economies.

A new law in Maine aims to close that gap. Maine Public Radio’s Ari Snider reports.

