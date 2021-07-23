© 2021 WKSU
The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 10: Shipping containers are stacked on the dockside at The Port of Liverpool on December 10, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Carriers are reporting a severe shortage of shipping containers to bring goods from China to Europe. To help with the equipment imbalance Asian ocean carriers have temporarily suspended some bookings for European and US exports in order to fill returning ships with empty containers. European exporters are also being asked to pay upwards of $5,000 per 40ft for December shipments with many being refused bookings until January. Ports across the UK are overcrowded with empty containers and the average time they spend empty in the port terminals is 45 days. Already toy shops in the UK have warned of empty shelves in the lead up to Christmas as stock is being held up by the shortages. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
As disasters strike around the world, calls for action on climate change intensify. At least 25 people are dead in China after the heaviest rains in 1,000 years flooded streets and trains. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing tough questions after rising waters killed 197 people in Germany last week. And in Nigeria, local media outlets say 4,000 people have been displaced by flooding.

The Chinese Communist Party rejected a World Health Organization plan to study the origins of Covid-19. The news is concerning given that the head of the WHO says the world is in the early stages of another wave. The failure to share vaccines has led to a “two-track pandemic” where countries with vaccines are opening up, while those without are shutting down.

Liverpool – home of The Beatles – became the third site in the history of UNESCO to have its designation as a world heritage site revoked. The U.N. says the city’s development of its docks and waters means the city has lost some of its history.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the News Roundup.

