The News Roundup — Domestic

The Delta variant is ripping its way through the United States, where it now accounts for 83 percent of new U.S. Covid-19 cases. Florida now averages 6,000 new cases per day, the highest rate of any U.S. state.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican selections for the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The two GOP representatives in question, Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks, are virulent supporters of former President Donald Trump and have engaged with theories that the 2020 election was rigged.

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful and suspended new applicants to the program. Those already accepted, however, will continue to be allowed to live and work in the United States.

