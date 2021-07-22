Massachusetts AG Maura Healey Reacts To $26 Billion Opioid Settlement

A group of state attorneys general reached a $26 billion settlement to address the opioid crisis on Wednesday.

If approved by enough state and local governments, the settlement will resolve lawsuits against four major drug companies — distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Drug and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who was part of the bipartisan coalition that brokered the deal.

