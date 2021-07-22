© 2021 WKSU
How A Wildfire Can Create Its Own Weather

Published July 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has been burning for more than two weeks now.

It’s the largest wildfire in the country and has scorched almost 400,000 acres. The fire is so big and so hot that it’s creating its own weather.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Craig Clements, professor of meteorology and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University, about how wildfires create its own weather and how that can make fires harder to contain.

