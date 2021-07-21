How Medicare Might Decide To Cover Biogen's New Alzheimer's Drug

When the Food and Drug Administration last month approved a new Alzheimer’s drug made by Biogen, even though there’s not sufficient evidence the drug works, insurance companies began questioning whether they should cover the cost of the drug.

Most patients that might be prescribed it are older Medicare patients, putting extra pressure on Medicare to decide if and how it should cover the drug.

Host Robin Young talks to Rachel Cohrs, a Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

