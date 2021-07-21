Former Trump Adviser Tom Barrack Charged With Acting As Foreign Agent

Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump and the former head of his inaugural committee, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with acting as a foreign agent.

Federal prosecutors say Barrack used his proximity to the White House to benefit the United Arab Emirates.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

