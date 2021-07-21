© 2021 WKSU
Extreme Weather Is Pummeling The World. Can We Adapt?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published July 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
Workers walk amid debris in Kreuzberg, district of Altenahr, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, during clearing work after devastating rains and floods hit the region.
We’re halfway through 2021 and already extreme weather has dominated the headlines. Fires, floods, droughts, and record-shattering heatwaves have swept over both the U.S. and the world.

The United States has already spent $29 billion fighting extreme weather events in the first six months of the year. That number is expected to only go up

But both climate scientists and disaster researchers say the influx in climate-related disasters shouldn’t shock anybody. And there’s still a lot we can do to prepare and adapt… if we’re willing to actually do any of it.  

Paige Osburn