Joy Generator: How Soothing Sounds Can Bring Inner Peace

Got a case of the pandemic blues? NPR might have the cure. It's not a vaccine. It's an online app called the Joy Generator. It offers little shots of happiness through words, sights and sounds like these loons.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOONS CHIRPING)

OK, that is very soothing. How about this sound?

(SOUNDBITE OF GARLIC PEELING)

KING: That's garlic peeling, and here's the sound from the Joy Generator of paper crinkling.

(SOUNDBITE OF PAPER CRINKLING)

MARTINEZ: So why would anyone find these sounds joyful? Well, it might have something to do with ASMR.

CRAIG RICHARD: ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.

MARTINEZ: That's Craig Richard. He teaches physiology at Shenandoah University in Virginia and has studied ASMR.

RICHARD: So it is this very relaxing feeling response that may also be accompanied with these light, sparkly, staticky (ph) feeling inside the brain that may travel down their spine.

KING: Not everybody gets this feeling, but the people who do describe it as brain tingle. It can be triggered by all kinds of sounds.

RICHARD: Sounds like someone crinkling something with their hands, someone tapping on something with their fingers or someone speaking very calmly.

KING: But by far, the sound that appears to trigger the most brain tingles is whispering.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: ...989, 988, 987...

MARTINEZ: This YouTube video features a woman counting backwards from a thousand. It has more than half a million hits. In fact, ASMR videos are ridiculously popular on YouTube.

RICHARD: Did you even see the Super Bowl ad? Michelob Ultra hired a bunch of people to create this whispering advertisement.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Let's all experience something Michelob Ultra Beer cold.

KING: Caveat - the science behind ASMR is murky. There's not been a lot of peer-reviewed research. But Craig Richard says there is something about these sounds that just makes you feel like someone cares about you.

