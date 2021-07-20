American Academy Of Pediatrics Recommends All Children Over Age 2 Wear Masks In Schools

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended on Monday that all students over the age of 2 and staff should wear masks in school, regardless of vaccination status.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Kristin Moffitt, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.