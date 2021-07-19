© 2021 WKSU
How The Pandemic Shaped Fashion: From Ties And Heels To Sweatpants And Crop Tops

Published July 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
A private security guard wearing a facemask walks past a clothing store window. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)
After spending a year and a half quarantined at home, many people ditched the business-casual wear and dressy outfits. But as businesses reopen, folks are now forced to rethink their wardrobes as they make their way back into the workplace.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with GQ fashion critic Rachel Tashjian about pandemic fashion.

