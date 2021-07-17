Fresh Air Weekend: 'Startup Wife' Author Tahmima Anam; MLB Pitcher C.C. Sabathia

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Startup Wife' Satirizes Tech Culture And Boardroom Sexism — From Experience: Tahmima Anam's new novel is about a married couple who found a tech startup. The platform's success turns the husband into a messiah figure — even though it was his wife who designed it.

'Schmigadoon!' Is A Star-Studded Parody That's Worth Singing About: Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong play a couple who wander into a magical town where everyone seems to break into song. You don't have to be a fan of musical theater to enjoy this Apple TV+ series.

MLB Pitcher C.C. Sabathia Shares Stories From The Mound — And Of Sobriety: The six-time All Star pitched for the Yankees and the Indians during his 19-year career. He also struggled with alcoholism. Sabathia reflects on baseball and sobriety in the memoir, Till the End.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Startup Wife' Satirizes Tech Culture And Boardroom Sexism — From Experience

'Schmigadoon!' Is A Star-Studded Parody That's Worth Singing About

MLB Pitcher C.C. Sabathia Shares Stories From The Mound — And Of Sobriety

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.