Morning Headlines: CSU to Require COVID Vaccinations Despite Law; ODOT Says New Walking and Biking Plan Could Save Billions

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 16:

CSU to require COVID vaccinations despite law

(AP) — Cleveland State University says it will still require students living on campus to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a new law prohibiting the requirement. The school announced its policy in April and notes it has one of the lowest infection rates among U.S. urban universities. Cleveland State said Thursday it's continuing the mandate since the state ban won't take effect until October and students return beginning next month. The bill signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. FDA.

ODOT: New walking and biking plan could save billions

(AP) — A new plan says boosting walking and biking opportunities for Ohioans could save billions of dollars. The Walk.Bike.Ohio plan was developed over the past two years by the state Department of Transportation. The plan found that existing trips by foot or bike can save Ohioans $12.7 billion in transportation and environmental costs over 20 years and even more if such trips increase by just 1%. The department says the plan outlines what Ohio has to do to improve walking and biking as a transportation option.

'Abortion reversal' bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio House

(AP) — Two Republican state representatives in Ohio have introduced legislation requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The legislation announced Thursday requires physicians administering a chemical abortion to inform a patient prior to, or soon after, taking the first of two pills prescribed that it may be possible to reverse the process. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that position is not supported by science. The bill's backers characterized it as an extension of Ohio’s existing informed consent laws.

Bedrock Detroit plans ‘marketplace’ for Tower City Center

(WCPN) – Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock Detroit plans to redesign downtown Cleveland’s Tower City Center as a marketplace with a mix of retail options, dining, and event space. WCPN reports tenants are expected to start opening this fall, however, it did not name any specific businesses and declined a request for an interview. The marketplace is the latest plan to revive the ailing three-story shopping center. In 2019, Bedrock and businessman Bernie Moreno announced a plan to turn the Avenue Shops into a hub for blockchain tech businesses. As part of the redevelopment plans, Bedrock also announced a partnership with Cleveland-based Chain Reaction, a program that aims to provide resources and tools to local entrepreneurs.

Homeless men refuse to leave Independence hotel as deadline nears

(WCPN) -- Roughly 50 men experiencing homelessness refused to leave a Ramada Inn in Independence on Thursday. The men were supposed to stay at the Ramada through the end of August because of concerns about the coronavirus in crowded shelters. But according to housing advocates, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish ended the contract with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry at the urging of Independence Mayor Greg Kurtz. The ministry says many of the men are being moved to the organization’s shelter in Cleveland. In a statement, Budish’s office announced plans to purchase a facility on Lakeside Avenue to shelter 70 people, pending Cuyahoga County Council approval.

Democrats sponsor bill to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana in Ohio

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Two Democrats are introducing a bill in the Ohio House that would legalize marijuana for personal use beyond the medical use already allowed in law now. Rep. Casey Weinstein of Hudson says his bill with fellow Democrat Terrance Upchurch would allow people over 21 to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants. People with past pot convictions would have those records sealed and would be allowed to participate in the marijuana industry. Taxes on marijuana would go to cities, primary and secondary education, and to fix and maintain schools and infrastructure.

Akron Art Museum extends interim director Jon Fiume’s contract

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- The Akron Art Museum is extending interim director Jon Fiume’s contract for two more years. Fiume took over in May 2020 after former museum director Mark Masuoka resigned following allegations by former employees of racism, sexism, and bullying. The Beacon Journal reports a recent museum employee satisfaction survey showed that employees are happy with Fiume's leadership. His annual salary is $170,000, according to the Beacon.

Columbus Rep. Beatty arrested during D.C. protest

(Columbus Dispatch) -- A Columbus Democratic Congresswoman was arrested on Thursday during a voting rights protest in Washington. Joyce Beatty, who is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested by Capitol Police during the march to a Senate office building with a small group of Black women and advocates. They’re calling for Congress to pass a sweeping elections bill that Democrats hope will counter GOP efforts to curb voting rights in several states. She shared photos of herself being zip-tied on her Twitter account. Last year, Beatty was among local officials pepper-sprayed during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Columbus after the murder of George Floyd.

Ohio communities to mark 100th birthday of late John Glenn

(AP) -- John Glenn’s birthplace and childhood hometown in Ohio are celebrating what would have been the history-making astronaut and U.S. senator’s 100th birthday. The John Glenn Centennial Celebration in Cambridge and New Concord runs today through Sunday. Festivities include a parade and “Friendship 7-Miler” race named for Glenn's famous spacecraft. Glenn became a national hero after becoming the first American to orbit Earth in 1962. He died in 2016.

