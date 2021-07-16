© 2021 WKSU
Emmy Nominations Highlight Just How Dominant Streaming Services Have Become

Published July 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

Emmy nominations announced this week make it abundantly clear that streaming services are overtaking cable and broadcast TV. Seven of the 10 most-nominated shows were created for streamers like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Hulu.

Host Don Gonyea discusses what this means for the entertainment industry with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

