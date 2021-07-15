© 2021 WKSU
The News Roundup — Domestic

Published July 15, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R), joined Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), speaks at a press conference on introducing legislation to end federal cannabis prohibition at the U.S. Capitol.
Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, and Ron Wyden drafted legislation this week to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Laws permitting either medical or recreational marijuana use have become increasingly common at the state level in recent years.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, and Louisiana are the U.S. states to see the greatest increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. The delta variant of the virus continues its spread through the country, especially in communities where vaccination rates are low.

Last month’s Consumer Price Index rose at the fastest pace since August of 2008. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell says U.S. Central Bank will intervene if inflation in the country begins to spiral out of control.

