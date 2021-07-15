Cuban Government Lifts Restrictions On Imports Of Food, Medicine

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged for the first time the government’s poor handling of the supply shortages in the country. This prompted the government to lift restrictions on imports of food, medicine and other basic essentials.

Violence broke out during the widespread anti-government protest across Cuba that began on Sunday and have lasted days.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dario Moreno of Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute.

