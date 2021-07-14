© 2021 WKSU
Norwegian Cruise Line Sues Florida Over Vaccine Law As It Prepares To Sail To The Caribbean

Published July 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

Cruise giant Norwegian is suing Florida’s surgeon general over the state’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports.

After a months-long halt on sailing due to the pandemic, the company argues the law puts the cruise line in a tough position as it gets ready to relaunch its first cruise from Miami to the Caribbean next month.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

